Sir Charles Dunstone reflects on the America's Cup journey

As three and a half years of unrelenting effort inexorably close in on judgement day – Friday 26 May 2017, and the opening race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda.

It’s always felt like timing was everything for Land Rover BAR. There was a powerful sense that Ainslie’s fourth gold medal in 2012, followed by the remarkable comeback to win the 34th America’s Cup with Oracle Team USA had created a unique opportunity.

Ben wants it so much. Watching all the World Series events, the number of times that Ben will come from fifth to second or third to first or whatever, in the last 500 metres of a race, is absolutely staggering.

Chairman, Sir Charles Dunstone gives a talk to Land Rover BAR in Bermuda - Click image for a larger image

He just never gives up and he just wants it more than anybody else does. There are people that can want it and not be able to get it, but he wants it and he finds that extra bit somehow.

I really love this quote, when Roger Bannister ran the first four minute mile, he said afterwards, ‘It’s the ability to take more out of yourself than you’ve got to give.’

Mark Chisnell

21 May 2017 22:45 GMT