What's the America's Cup pecking order?

With a week to go until the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup qualifiers begin, the race action and controversy have stepped up into another league.

What does seem clear, with a 5-1 loss/win record in the final round of practice racing, is that Land Rover BAR is lacking speed and has a lot work to do.

Meanwhile Emirates Team New Zealand are looking good, flying high through foiling tacks and gybes, and Artemis Racing still seem like the most dominant of all six teams.

Elaine Bunting & Andy Rice

21 May 2017 8:48 GMT