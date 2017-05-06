America's Cup - Coutts looks at the last week of practice racing





America's Cup CEO Russell Coutts noted that although teams are showing great skill, there is a steep learning curve, and things are ever-changing in the sport.

“I think there were several stand out performances. SoftBank Team Japan have made a big gain but things are changing every week and essentially each time one of the teams bring out new technology or learn new techniques it’s a game changer."

Then, casting his eye over the America’s Cup Village itself, Russell reflected on the monumental effort it has taken to transform the nine acre reclamation site, also known as Cross Island, to now stand on the verge of opening as the incredible home for the 35th America’s Cup

SoftBank Team Japan enjoyed a promising week, claiming the most victories overall.

They took five race wins against Oracle Team USA, Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France, having competed in all three days of scheduled racing.

It was also a strong week for Oracle Team USA who managed to win three races from two days of competing, with a lack of wind curtailing any further chance of competing on day three (Wednesday).

Despite the setback of their dramatic crash on Tuesday, Emirates Team New Zealand still managed to win both of their only other two races.

Another team who finished with a 100 percent win record from their finished races was Artemis Racing, who won their only race of the week against Groupama Team France on practice race day two (Tuesday).

In stark contrast to their other four rivals, Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France endured more difficult weeks.

The British team only managed one race win from their two days of competing on Monday and Tuesday, with that solitary success coming against the French team on day two (Tuesday).

But it was an even tougher week for Groupama Team France who failed to collect a single victory having managed to race on all three scheduled race days.

