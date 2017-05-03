Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Portsmouth to Screen America's Cup Racing

Portsmouth, home of Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR America's Cup team, is to install a giant screen in Gunwharf Quays.

Click image for a larger image

A Giant screen will be installed in Gunwharf Quays to show the first three days of the America's Cup racing action in Bermuda next weekend (26 to 28 May).

The screen has been made possible thanks to the team’s sponsorship deal with BT as UK coverage of the event will be shown by BT Sport throughout the course of the tournament.

As America's Cup fever grows several other venues have announced that they will feature the racing - London On-Water, London’s No.1 floating yachting and boating festival, will also have a big screen positioned on Marble Quay, at St. Katharine Docks, London’s premier marina.

America's Cup race action starts on Friday 26 May at 9pm and on the Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 May 2017 8:29 GMT

Related articles

Portsmouth to Screen America's Cup Racing 19 May 2017 8:29
Surface To Air film behind the scenes with Artemis Racing 18 May 2017 15:47
America's Cup - Only 1 race on Day 3 17 May 2017 22:29
America's Cup - Oracle get on their bike 17 May 2017 8:09
Land Rover BAR and ETNZ collide in practice race 17 May 2017 6:21
Land Rover BAR struggle in final practice session 16 May 2017 6:03
ETNZ - Another one bites the oggin 14 May 2017 9:52
Russell Coutts - The final countdown 13 May 2017 7:08
Oracle Team USA capsize during foiling gybe 10 May 2017 22:10
Can Land Rover BAR raise their Game? 9 May 2017 8:33
Can Ainslie avoid the Formula 1 curse? 6 May 2017 13:19
The revolution in the America's Cup 3 May 2017 18:01


Latest






















UK Hosted