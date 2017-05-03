Portsmouth to Screen America's Cup Racing

Click image for a larger image

A Giant screen will be installed in Gunwharf Quays to show the first three days of the America's Cup racing action in Bermuda next weekend (26 to 28 May).

The screen has been made possible thanks to the team’s sponsorship deal with BT as UK coverage of the event will be shown by BT Sport throughout the course of the tournament.

As America's Cup fever grows several other venues have announced that they will feature the racing - London On-Water, London’s No.1 floating yachting and boating festival, will also have a big screen positioned on Marble Quay, at St. Katharine Docks, London’s premier marina.

America's Cup race action starts on Friday 26 May at 9pm and on the Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 May 2017 8:29 GMT