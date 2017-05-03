Surface To Air film behind the scenes with Artemis Racing

Join us as we go behind the scenes with Artemis Racing as they prepare to battle for the 35th America’s Cup.
See how they’re using Altair’s simulation-driven design tools to develop incredible boats that will change the sport of sailing forever.
The design of the daggerboards – foils that lift the boat out of the water to break the drag barrier – will be a critical differentiator between the competing teams as they have a significant impact on a boat’s performance.
The Altair and Artemis Racing technical teams have placed a great deal of emphasis on perfecting these composite material structures.
Click image for a larger image
The teams have focused much of their effort on optimizing the strength, shapes and thicknesses, and how water and wind interact with daggerboards using a simulation-driven design approach.
- HyperMesh® complex composite material finite element model development
- OptiStruct® for structural analysis and optimization
- RADIOSS® for nonlinear, large deflection analysis
Two sets of daggerboards were created to withstand the unexpected challenges from mother nature – one pair designed to perform optimally in heavier winds and waves and another for lighter wind and wave conditions – both designed to rapidly lift the boat from the water with minimum drag.
Artemis Racing represents Kungliga Svenska Segel Sällskapet (KSSS – the Royal Swedish Yacht Club), the fifth-oldest yacht club in the world.
G New
18 May 2017 15:47 GMT