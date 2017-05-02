America's Cup - Only 1 race on Day 3

Click image for a larger image

Day three of the final round of practice racing saw five of the six America’s Cup teams out on the Great Sound ready to race, but only one race took place as light winds hampered the afternoon’s action.

The single race was between SoftBank Team Japan and Groupama Team France, won by SoftBank Team Japan continuing their strong week of practice racing.



ETNZ keep the needle alive with Twitter

Following the collision between Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand in the final practice race of the day two, the Kiwi team were not out on the water on day three as they continue repairs to their yacht.

With very light winds forecast again for Thursdayw, America's Cup Race Managment and the teams have made the decision not to race.

Practice racing will resume on Friday, conditions permitting.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

17 May 2017 22:29 GMT