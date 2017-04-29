America's Cup - Oracle get on their bike

Oracle Team USA showed off their pedal driven grinding position during practice racing for the America's Cup in Bermuda on Tuesday.

Local cameraman Jason Smith, captured video of Oracle positioning a crew member at the back of the boat during certain manoeuvres.

Oracle's new grinding pedestal is located in the same cockpit and directly behind helmsman Jimmy Spithill. It was used in addition to the four standard grinding positions.

In the second day of practice racing, ETNZ joined in and enjoyed a promising afternoon, winning races nine and ten, overcoming Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France respectively.

However,in the scheduled 12th race, a rematch of their duel with Land Rover BAR, the race was abandoned following a collision between the two boats in the pre-start, which resulted in both teams sustaining damage.

Land Rover BAR, suffered a defeat to SoftBank Team Japan in race five before recovering to overcome Groupama Team France in race six.

Artemis Racing also returned to race action having sat out day one and they managed to beat Groupama Team France in the fourth race of the day.

Having enjoyed a perfect run of back-to-back wins on day one, Oracle Team USA endured mixed fortunes on day two, beating SoftBank Team Japan in race 7, before the Japanese team gained revenge in a re-run in race 11 with Oracle retiring after the first mark.

Regardless of their results, all teams seem to be in agreement that the practice racing is an invaluable opportunity to gain knowledge of the racecourse and their opponents.

Dean Barker commented:

"You're starting to see that final pecking order though there's still a lot that can change before next week."

"Two surprises over the past two days? One has been how aggressive the practice racing has seemed to become evidenced by a pretty decent collision between two of the boats."

"Two, I think the way the level has continued to rise. You expected a plateau but the game is on to one up each other right now.”

Practice Results from Tuesday 16 May

Port - - Stbd - - Winner

Race 5 - GBR - JPN - - JPN

Race 6 - FRA - GBR - - GBR

Race 7 - JPN - USA - - USA

Race 8 - SWE - FRA - - SWE

Race 9 - GBR - NZL - - NZL

Race 10 - NZL - FRA - - NZL

Race 11 - USA - JPN - - JPN (USA retired after mark 1)

Race 12 - NZL - GBR - - (both retired)

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 May 2017 8:09 GMT