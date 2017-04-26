Land Rover BAR and ETNZ collide in practice race

ETNZ helmsman, Peter Burling: “It was a bit of a shame in the last pre start we had the leeward end of the line pretty locked down, Ben was quite late and just ran straight into the back of us.”

Burling described the damage cause when the Windward bow of Land Rover BAR went in under the media pod with their windward bow and right down the inside of the leeward hull.

This has dented and punctured right into the cockpit right around where my steering wheel is.





Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton taliked-up the incident, “We know Ben well, he is a good guy but frustration is obviously getting to him and the red mist came down and it’s a lot of damage in a time we can’t afford it.”

BAR skipper Ben Ainslie Twitted: Bit of a love tap racing hard with @EmiratesTeamNZ sorry guys and hope you're back on the water soon.



Bow damage to Land Rover BAR

Other than the damage sustained it was a positive day for Emirates Team New Zealand, winning both of the races it sailed against Land Rover BAR earlier in the day.

Groupama Team France after both Oracle and Softbank Team japan did not race against the kiwi team.

The Emirates Team New Zealand shore crew were waiting at the dock to retrieve the boat and will now be working around the clock to get the boat back out on the water as soon as possible.

Practice Results from Tuesday 16 May

Port - - Stbd - - Winner

Race 5 - GBR - JPN - - JPN

Race 6 - FRA - GBR - - GBR

Race 7 - JPN - USA - - USA

Race 8 - SWE - FRA - - SWE

Race 9 - GBR - NZL - - NZL

Race 10 - NZL - FRA - - NZL

Race 11 - USA - JPN - - JPN (USA retired after mark 1)

Race 12 - NZL - GBR - - (both retired)

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 May 2017 6:21 GMT