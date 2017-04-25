ETNZ - Another one bites the oggin

Ashby was picked up shortly afterwards by the Emirates Team New Zealand chase boat and appeared uninjured.

The man overboard has become a more common occourrence since the teams moved to the more powerful AC50 boats, with the G-forces in the turns catching crew out as they change sides.

ETNZ were also sailing without their jib in the light wind conditions and still foiling well.

The lower drag apparently making up for the reduced sail area in the light breeze.

Video by ever watchful MyislandhomeBDA

14 May 2017 9:52 GMT