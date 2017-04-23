Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

Russell Coutts - The final countdown

Looking ahead to next week’s final round of practice races, Russell Coutts gives his insights into how all six teams are gearing up for the final preparations.

America's Cup CEO Russell Coutts discusses the amazing progress Bermuda has made thus far with the construction of the AC Village and the readiness of the six teams to compete.

Over the course of the final practice races, the teams will need to refine their techniques and prepare for the qualifiers in two weeks (26 May).

However, there is time still left for changes to be made to their America’s Cup Class boats.

Could we be seeing last minute technological changes from the teams, including a possible surprise addition for ORACLE TEAM USA?

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
13 May 2017 7:08 GMT

Related articles

Russell Coutts - The final countdown 13 May 2017 7:08
Oracle Team USA capsize during foiling gybe 10 May 2017 22:10
Can Land Rover BAR raise their Game? 9 May 2017 8:33
Can Ainslie avoid the Formula 1 curse? 6 May 2017 13:19
The revolution in the America's Cup 3 May 2017 18:01
America's Cup - Let the best team win 3 May 2017 7:13
SoftBank Team Japan - Nothing in it amongst top teams 2 May 2017 6:51
America's Cup skippers discuss practice racing 29 April 2017 8:36
America's Cup moves to another level 26 April 2017 22:10
Land Rover BAR’s virtual crew member 25 April 2017 21:27
America's Cup - ETNZ lose a rudder 25 April 2017 11:58
ETNZ - The big Bermuda reveal 23 April 2017 9:00


Latest






















UK Hosted