Russell Coutts - The final countdown

America's Cup CEO Russell Coutts discusses the amazing progress Bermuda has made thus far with the construction of the AC Village and the readiness of the six teams to compete.

Over the course of the final practice races, the teams will need to refine their techniques and prepare for the qualifiers in two weeks (26 May).

However, there is time still left for changes to be made to their America’s Cup Class boats.

Could we be seeing last minute technological changes from the teams, including a possible surprise addition for ORACLE TEAM USA?

G New

13 May 2017 7:08 GMT