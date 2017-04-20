Can Land Rover BAR raise their Game?

British fans have been worried by a dramatic loss of form for the Land Rover BAR team since moving to the new AC50 boat in Bermuda.

The pundits place BAR off the pace and trailing behind challengers Artemis Racing, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan, as well as defender Oracle Team USA.

With just three weeks (26 May) to the start of the AC challenger racing for the Louis Vuitton qualifiers and playoffs can Ben Ainslie work his magic and raise the level?

