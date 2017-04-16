The revolution in the America's Cup

The world’s oldest sporting international competition has continued to push back the boundaries of what is possible with revolutionary innovations on and off the water.

Yet over 166 years the spirit of the America's Cup has remained the same, with sailing's best and brightest pushing the boundaries to win the oldest trophy in international sport.

The greatest changes have perhaps come on the water with the boats themselves, now helping to create an incredible visual spectacle raced close to shore by high-performance athletes.

It will all take place again in this year’s 35th staging of the event in the beautiful waters of Bermuda’s Great Sound.

The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers start on May 26th.



3 May 2017 18:01 GMT