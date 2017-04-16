Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

The revolution in the America's Cup

There has been a revolution in the America's Cup - a shift from monohulls racing far offshore to incredibly fast, foiling catamarans.

The world’s oldest sporting international competition has continued to push back the boundaries of what is possible with revolutionary innovations on and off the water.

Yet over 166 years the spirit of the America's Cup has remained the same, with sailing's best and brightest pushing the boundaries to win the oldest trophy in international sport.

The greatest changes have perhaps come on the water with the boats themselves, now helping to create an incredible visual spectacle raced close to shore by high-performance athletes.

It will all take place again in this year’s 35th staging of the event in the beautiful waters of Bermuda’s Great Sound.

The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers start on May 26th.

G New
3 May 2017 18:01 GMT

Related articles

The revolution in the America's Cup 3 May 2017 18:01
America's Cup - Let the best team win 3 May 2017 7:13
SoftBank Team Japan - Nothing in it amongst top teams 2 May 2017 6:51
America's Cup skippers discuss practice racing 29 April 2017 8:36
America's Cup moves to another level 26 April 2017 22:10
Land Rover BAR’s virtual crew member 25 April 2017 21:27
America's Cup - ETNZ lose a rudder 25 April 2017 11:58
ETNZ - The big Bermuda reveal 23 April 2017 9:00
ETNZ will join America's Cup practice sessions 22 April 2017 6:45
America’s Cup Village Grandstand sell-out 20 April 2017 17:14
Team New Zealand surprised at welcome in Bermuda 16 April 2017 7:29
Michael Douglas gets the SoftBank Team Japan tour 16 April 2017 7:26


Latest






















UK Hosted