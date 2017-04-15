America's Cup - Let the best team win

In its 166-year history, the America’s Cup has not only become a “holy grail” for sailors all over the world.

In 34 editions of the event, the determination and ambition of all the competitors that have participated have further made it one of the most sought after trophies in the world.

The level of competition has not always brought out the best in the participants with team rivalry and disputes, both in and outside of the courtroom, at times becoming a central part of the game.



“The America’s Cup has always been this fantastic competition, incredibly technical and hugely historic”, said Iain Percy, Team Manager of Artemis Racing.

“But it has also been plagued over the years by court battles and a ruthless desire to win that often ends up in fighting between the teams."

"It is not always the display of sportsmanship that the individuals within the sport personally hold”.

Teams from only four different countries have managed to win the America’s Cup through the years and Iain Percy is fully determined to add another nation to that list with the Swedish flagged team this summer.

“In Artemis Racing we for sure share that absolute desire to win, but we like to think that we can win it in a way where we still get on with our competition."

"While we want to defeat all the other teams, we are in for fair racing and let the best team win. This is the Artemis Racing way."

The 35th America’s Cup win begin on Friday May 26, 2017, with the Swedish team racing against Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR on the first day of competition.

