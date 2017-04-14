SoftBank Team Japan - Nothing in it amongst top teams

Click image for a larger image

Skipper and CEO Dean Barker wrapped up the week encouraged at the rate at which the team is developing despite the increasing pressure mounting as racing only 25 days away.

Despite going 4-7 for the third practice week, SoftBank Team Japan saw race wins against all rivals on the course.

Including a dominant Friday session to wrap up the week going 1-1 with Oracle Team USA and beating Emirates Team New Zealand.

In addition, improved performances of several new pieces of hardware installed later in the week confirmed several development decisions including the first test flight of new daggerboards.

Dean Barker commented, "We’re really happy with how we’re going - at this point there’s nothing in it amongst the top teams. Good wins for us against all our competitors this week and really happy with some new modifications to the boat."

"There’s still plenty of new pieces the boat builders are fabricating and installing and we're taking delivery of several new items over the coming weeks - no one will know the hand each team holds until May 26."

"The attitude of the team is what’s been impressive to me, you can see everyone here is digging in at the moment and working overtime knowing that it will only get harder with less time and more things to do. That attitude is what's going to help us be successful on the start line in a few weeks time."

The 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26 May to 27 June 2017.

G New

2 May 2017 6:51 GMT