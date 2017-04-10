America's Cup skippers discuss practice racing

The teams have just finished the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats, and are seeing improvements every day.

With less than one month to the start of the 35th America's Cup, this experience is invaluable as they prepare for the real deal.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup, had been watching the practice racing out on the water and gave this assessment:

“This past week we’ve seen all six teams here for the America’s Cup out on the water. Definitely Artemis Racing are still the form team – if we were racing the America’s Cup today they’d have to be the favourite."

"The French have started to improve the control of their boat and we’ve seen some improvement from Land Rover BAR, and we’ve seen the introduction of some of the lightwind boards by some of the teams.

“The revolution with this America’s Cup has been quite incredible but there’s still a long way to go with some of the teams in terms of their reliability. A lot is still changing."

"It’s too early to predict who’s going to be strong in this America’s Cup but the performance of the boats is incredibly impressive. We’ve certainly seen speeds of 47 knots, some even at 48 knots, so we’re getting close to that 50 knot (93kph) speed barrier.”

Win - Lose record for the 3rd Practice Session

- Artemis Racing: W8 – L2

- ORACLE TEAM USA: W4 – L4

- SoftBank Team Japan: W4 – L7

- Groupama Team France: W2 – L5

- Emirates Team New Zealand: W2 – L2

- Land Rover BAR: W1 - L1

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 April 2017 8:36 GMT