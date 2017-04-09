America's Cup moves to another level

Artemis Skipper Nathan Outteridge highlights how Match Racing skills have always been a big part of a successful campaign and how the team at Artemis Racing is now working hard at improving its “dog fighting” tactics.

The focus of the team’s preparations have shifted completely to match racing, and Outteridge claimed that it was a completely different game now.

“Now you can’t just go around the course sailing conservatively, trying to get seconds and thirds and hoping that’s going to be enough to win the event. Now you are either going to win or lose a race”.

According to Outteridge, the start is the most important part of a match race.

He describes the pre-start as a “dog fight” where you are trying to get the best position when the gun goes off, trying to put your opponent in a tricky spot or working hard just to get an even start

Looking ahead at the coming week, and to the event itself, the Australian skipper says the racing will become more intense and exciting as the stakes get higher.

“You will see higher risk sailing, because when you are behind you have to throw in the more difficult manoeuvres to get back into the race."

"Match racing is a very different type of racing but we are looking forward to that challenge and we feel like we are making good progress.”

Racing will conclude on Friday 28 April, with a mixture of light to medium conditions expected throughout the week.

26 April 2017 22:10 GMT