America's Cup - ETNZ lose a rudder

After a brief first training sail on Saturday, ETNZ appeared to lose their port rudder during docking on Saturday evening.

A diver was dispatched to search and retrieve the blade from the 10 m deep basin. The blade was eventually found, hauled out and refitted.

On their second session the Kiwi boat was reported to have performed well, with almost faultless boat handling and avoiding 'splashdowns' during the tacks and gybes.

ETNZ have sailed the new AC50 in New Zealand before shipping to Bermude so have already gained useful practice time in the boat.

So far the Kiwis have had to use a set of replacement dagger boards while their race boards are completing repair work.

With just over 30 days to go to the start of the challenger qualifying series on 27 May, the Kiwi team have not indicated if they will join in the practice racing sessions with other teams.

“We will see how we go,” said skipper Glenn Ashby, “We need to take our time to make sure we are happy with where we are at before starting any racing.

G New

25 April 2017 11:58 GMT