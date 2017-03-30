Home >

ETNZ will join America's Cup practice sessions

Emirates Team New Zealand will face off against their America's Cup rivals in the lead-up practice sessions to next month's event in Bermuda.

ETNZ will launch their AC50 race boat in Bermuda Sunday 23 April and intend to join the other AC teams in the final practice racing sessions.

Previously the Kiwi team had objected to the practice sessions being organised while they were still back in New Zealand.

After a first look for at the America's Cup race course on Bermuda's Great Sound, Ray Davies commented:

"On a day like today, it's as good as it gets. Perfectly flat water, not a cloud in the sky, 12- 14 knots . . . It's a glamour!"

Gerald New - Sailweb
22 April 2017 6:45 GMT

