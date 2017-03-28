Home >

America’s Cup Village Grandstand sell-out

More details have now been announced about what ticket buyers to the America’s Cup Village Grandstand will enjoy.

Demand has already been extremely high for Grandstand seats, and selected dates have already sold out - 17th, 18th, 24th and 25th June.

The Grandstand has one of the prime positions in the America’s Cup Village, with views straight over the racecourse finish line and a dedicated large screen showing the races live, meaning Grandstand ticket holders will not miss a single second of the on-water action.

The racing that will take place in front of the Grandstand will feature the fastest boats in America’s Cup history, raced by supreme athletes, battling it out for the oldest trophy in international sport.

As May and June will be basking in Bermuda’s beautiful sunshine, the Grandstand will have a roof, providing welcome shade for guests, and there will be a dedicated Grandstand bar at the base of the impressive structure.

Access to this bar will be for Grandstand guests only, so it will be exclusive, and there will also be servers on hand to offer paid for drinks and snacks to guests in their seats.

Anyone considering buying tickets to the Grandstand is should go to www.americascup.com as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their preferred dates.

The America’s Cup Village Grandstand experience at the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26 May to 27 June 2017.

20 April 2017 17:14 GMT

