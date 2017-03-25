Team New Zealand surprised at welcome in Bermuda

Click image for a larger image

Speaking to Dana Johannsen of the NZ Herald, Ashby said that the escalating tensions in the America's Cup have been put to one side for now.

The increasing hostilities threatened to make Team NZ's arrival in Bermuda an uncomfortable one, but Ashby said the team have been made to feel very welcome.

"I've seen a few of the guys [from other teams] on the water, and everyone has given us a wave and said g'day," said Ashby.

Ashby is hopeful Team NZ's race boat will be ready to hit the water again next weekend. The shore crew have been working around the clock to reassemble the 50-ft catamaran, which arrived in Bermuda on a cargo plane earlier this week.

It is not just a case of putting the platform and wing back together - the time consuming part is re-installing the electronic and hydraulic systems that control the boat.

"We've got a huge amount on our list to try and tick off and the guys are in a great space to get into that. As group we're pretty happy with the position we're in at this stage of the game." he said.

The team are still undecided as to whether they will take part in the final official practice racing window - April 24-28.

Full NZ Herald article here



G New

16 April 2017 7:29 GMT