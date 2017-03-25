Michael Douglas gets the SoftBank Team Japan tour

Dean Barker, CEO and Skipper of SoftBank Team Japan, was on hand to welcome Douglas and show him the foiling technology.

Oscar winning actor and local Bermudian Michael Douglas visited the SoftBank Team Japan base on Wednesday to get a taste of what’s to come when the America’s Cup kicks off in only 40 days.

Douglas on board - Note the blanked-out instruments - Click image for a larger image

“I had the nicest opportunity to visit the America’s Cup base at the Dockyard and it is unbelievable what they’ve got going on here”, said Douglas.

“This is going to be something to behold, it’s going be a lot of fun!”

As the race date quickly approaches and with the team eager to get as much valuable time practicing on the racecourse, Barker hopes to get Douglas out on the water to sail on the race yacht itself.

Away from the PR stuff upgrades to Hikari mean it's time to re-calibrate the foils . . .

Jason Waterhouse updates on a big development week at SoftBank Team Japan!

