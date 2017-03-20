Artemis Racing tops the latest practice session

Team Manager Iain Percy commented, “Six weeks to go now until the beginning of the competition, and we’re now at the business end of our campaign."

"These race weeks continue to prove very useful. We’ve come away again with lots of lessons, lots of things we need to improve.”

The next race week is scheduled for 24 to 28 April 2017.

Unofficial practice session results (won-lost):

Artemis Racing 9-0

Oracle Team USA 5-4

SoftBank Team Japan 2-5

Land Rover BAR 1-4

Groupama Team France 0-3

