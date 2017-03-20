Better late than never for ETNZ move to Bermuda

New Zealand Aotearoa, the team AC50 race boat, has been packed and loaded on the Emirates SkyCargo 747 departing from Auckland’s International Airport Monday.

Although ETNZ is the last to arrive at the America's Cup venue, this was always the plan.

The team and New Zealand media have kept up a constant complaint of being shut-out by the other AC teams, while keeping their boat and progress as far as possible away from prying eyes.

Now with the starting date looming, they are following their well planned move to Bermuda.

The operation has been months in the planning from modelling the contents and loading of the aircraft, to getting bespoke racking produced, to physically packing everything onto the Emirates SkyCargo 747 aeroplane.

From the final day sailing on Auckland’s Hauraki gulf the team has been working methodically breaking down the race boat, the wing sails, and stripping and servicing all of the systems in readiness to freight and subsequently refit onto the boat in Bermuda.

“We have our ACC race boat, two wing sails, a chase boat, daggerboards, gym equipment, electrics, hydraulics and a huge amount of supplementary equipment which equates to around 42 tonnes of cargo,” explained project manager Martin McElwee.

Upon arrival in Bermuda the boat will be reassembled at the Emirates Team New Zealand base in the heart of the America’s Cup race village in the Royal Naval Dockyards.



G New

10 April 2017 10:42 GMT