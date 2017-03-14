Artemis Racing return to racing in style

As reported earlier in the week, during Tuesday’s practice session, the team’s Turbo AC45 (T2) suffered platform damage which lead to the wing falling into the water.

No one was injured. The wing, one of our ACC wings, sustained minimal damage, and only the tip of the wing touched the water.

The Artemis team were back out for the start of the second practice session with Skipper Nathan Outteridge back racing on the team’s America’s Cup Class (ACC) race boat.

The racing had an eventful start when Artemis Racing managed to skilfully avoid a power boat which had wrongly driven straight onto the course as the team was rounding Mark 1, in its first race of the day against Oracle team USA.

The Regatta Director, Iain Murray, promptly abandoned the race and cleared the course area.

“We had a good start in the first race against Oracle Team USA. Unfortunately, we had to abandon the race as there was plenty of traffic out on the Sound and we had to take evasive action in order not to collide with a power boat that was not supposed to be in our way”, said Outteridge.

After a short break at the dock, making sure that the boat was fine, Artemis Racing headed out again to face Oracle Team USA. This time, the American team got the better start.

“But we fought hard and clawed our way back to take the win from them. We managed to turn the day around quite nicely. The racing team had six good hours of sailing”, said Outteridge.

After a solid start Thursdayy, the team is fully focused on continuing to develop ‘Magic Blue’ and putting in a good performance next week, racing again on Monday through Wednesday with the other teams.

Unofficial Results on Day 1 (won-lost):

Artemis Racing 1-0

Oracle Team USA 1-1

SoftBank Team Japan 0-0

Land Rover BAR 0-0

Groupama Team France 0-1

8 April 2017 7:38 GMT