Artemis dismasts in training

Artemis Racing’s development boat was dismasted while training in Bermuda.

The T2, a modified AC45 used for training by the Swedish team, was reported to have suffered beam damage, resulting in the wingsail coming down.

There was believed to be some damage to the wingsail, which was a new test rig for their bigger ACC boat.

In a statement Artemis said thet there were no injuries and T2 was towed back to their Bermuda base for repair.

The team looks forward to getting out on its ACC boat for the second week of practice racing, starting on Thursday.

The 35th America’s Cup will begin in Bermuda with a series of qualifiers on 26 May, with the start of the America’s Cup Match on June 17, 2017.

G New
5 April 2017 8:37 GMT

