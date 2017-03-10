Home >

America's Cup
 

Emirates Team New Zealand pack for Bermuda

Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand and prepared their race boat for its Emirates flight to Bermuda.

New Zealand, Aotearoa - the team race boat, was christened six weeks ago and since then, Emirates Team New Zealand have been feverishly training on the water to improve the crew work and the boat speed.

The sailing conditions in Auckland have been ideal for testing and putting the race boat throughout the range of conditions it will race in once in Bermuda.

“The conditions have almost been more ‘Bermuda-like’ than in Bermuda.” said Skipper Glenn Ashby.

“We have probably been the team that has had the chance to sail more days on their America’s Cup Class catamaran than anyone to date as the weather at this time of year in Auckland is perfect for sailing”.

In their latest press release ETNZ - in a nod to Russell Coutts' recent comments - refer to themselves as:

'The team who have become used to constant pressure to catch up to the other more resourced teams that have been actively testing and developing for far longer.'

The team is already pulling the boat apart and packing the remainder of the required spares, equipment, and infrastructure to load onto the Emirates cargo plan due to leave in just over one weeks time.

The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers will begin on 27 May and Emirates Team New Zealand’s first race will be against Groupama Team France.

G New
30 March 2017 5:10 GMT

