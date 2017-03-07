America's Cup teams and first practice racing

The result was a sadly deflated racing mark impaled on the starboard bow for the final leg to the finish.

Despite the extra drag, the guys made some good foiling tacks and held on for the win.

Teams raced their America’s Cup Class boats for the first time this week in Bermuda and skipper Jimmy Spithill says the new boats produce close, fast and exciting racing.

“There are design differences and speed differences and it would be easy to read too much into what we’ve seen the last few days."

"The fact is, I think everyone only has one set of foils at this point, so in lighter winds everyone was compromised somewhat."

"But that being said, I think each of the teams will tell you this was a great learning experience. We all took the opportunity to experiment with a few things."

The teams acted as their own race committee and umpires for the racing and not every team raced each day, which is reflected in the number of races sailed by each team.

Unofficial results (won-lost):

ORACLE TEAM USA 9-2

Artemis Racing 7-3

SoftBank Team Japan 2-2

Land Rover BAR 2-8

Groupama Team France 1-6

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

28 March 2017 17:07 GMT