Prince Edward visits BAR in Bermuda

HRH, Prince Edward got an exclusive tour of Land Rover BAR's team base in Bermuda.

Click image for a larger image

The Royal Party get an exclusive tour of Land Rover BAR's boat shed with Base Manager, Dave Powys (far left) and Shore Team Manager, James Stagg (far right).

Bermuda is the host venue for the 35th America’s Cup and half the team relocated from the Portsmouth HQ at the end of 2016, in preparation for the racing which starts on 26 May.

HRH was on the Island to support the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Bermuda, meeting young people taking part in the local Award programme and engaging with programme volunteers.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

22 March 2017 18:03 GMT