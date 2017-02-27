Hanuman win J Class at Saint Barths Bucket

Click image for a larger image

The final race, 21 miles clockwise around Saint Barthelemy, was conclusively the best race of the regatta with three different leaders.

Ranger, Lionheart and Hanuman finishing with only two minutes separating the top four boats after nearly two hours and 20 minutes of racing.

At the finish line Hanuman crossed just 23 seconds ahead of Lionheart which finished second, their best result of a regatta marked by too many mechanical breakdowns.

On the final half mile of the last run Velsheda, less than a boat length behind, needed to pass Ranger to win the regatta.

They tried a valiant gybe to try and make the break but to no avail. Fourth handed the regatta to race winners Hanuman.

Hanuman won the last two races of this regatta to triumph at their first event back with the J Class since the 2014 Superyacht Cup Palma which they won.

Lionheart squeaked into third place overall, tied on points with Ranger which finished third in the final race.

J-Class - St Barths Bucket Regatta Overall Results (no discard)

1st K6 Hanuman, 1.5, 2, 4, 1, 1, 9.5 pts

2nd K7 Velsheda, 1.5, 1, 1, 2, 4, 9.5 pts

3rd H1 Lionheart, 7, 4, 2, 3, 2, 18 pts

4th J5 Ranger, 4, 3, 3, 5, 3, 18 pts

5th J8 Topaz, 3, 5, 6, 4, 5, 23 pts

6th K3 Shamrock, 5, 6, 5, 6, 6, 28 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

20 March 2017 8:57 GMT