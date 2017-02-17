Home >

New J Class, Svea, to compete in J Class World Championship

The new J Class yacht, Svea, will compete in the first J Class World Championship, to be held at Newport, Rhode Island, from 21 to 26 August.

The J Class Association recently become an affiliate member of the International Maxi Association and thus able to hold its first class world championship.

The rest of the J-Class season will be be focused on Bermuda in June, with the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta and the America’s Cup J Class Regatta, preceeding the 35th America’s Cup.

The 43,60m Svea / JS1, built by the Dutch manufacturer Claasen Shipyards and finished by Vitters is by Hoek Design to a Torre Holm design of 1937, with an up-to-date aluminium hull and 53.75 metre carbon fibre main mast.

Launched last January, Svea has already completed her first sea trials.

The new J Class brings the class to nine yachts, the largest number in the history of the class.

