Groupama Team France join the ACC party

Monday 13 March saw Groupama Team France become the fifth of the six America’s Cup teams to launch their America’s Cup Class boat into Bermudian waters

The French team led by Franck Cammas, Michel Desjoyeaux and Olivier de Kersauson, Groupama Team France, now have their base in Bermuda’s Dockyard up and running.

They plan to take their ACC boat for its first sail later this week. Likely from Thursday 16 March onwards . . .

Franck Cammas: "A bit of emotion around today! It’s fantastic! Congratulations to the whole team! Everyone’s put in a huge amount of work with regards the numerous details, with many long hours over recent months."

Thanks to the dexterity and expertise of the members of the shore crew, under the leadership of Ben Wright and the New Zealand crane driver, Matt Stechman, the catamaran measuring 15 metres in length, 8.47 metres in width, together with its 23.60-metre high wing, soon hit the water.

14 March 2017 20:33 GMT