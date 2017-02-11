Home >

Ben Ainslie on progress for America's Cup Class boat

Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates on how training has been going in the month since launching "Rita", the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

“Our goal at the moment is to continue developing the race boat and we do have some reasonably significant upgrades coming online in the near future."

"It will be exciting, to get those out on the water and put them into real life practice. Then we need to just keep developing.”

Watch the full interview below to learn more.

7 March 2017 20:08 GMT

