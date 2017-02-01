First sail for Artemis team America’s Cup Class yacht

Skipper, Nathan Outteridge, was excited to get her out on the water:

“Everyone’s always pretty excited when we get a new toy, and I’m no different. We had to treat the boat very gently to begin with, but as soon as we were allowed, we began to push her a little harder."

"From the first take off the boat felt great, the guys who designed and engineered her have done a great job”.

Preparation ahead of Magic Blue’s first day of sailing included checking the many sensors on board for installation and calibration accuracy.

These sensors provide the team with critical information regarding the loads and functionality of the onboard systems.

After they were calibrated and checked, the first stage of sailing was to get out there and slowly ease into loading the boat, in a very controlled manner.

After that initial hour, the initial data was analyzed to make sure there were no surprises, and verify that all the work put in leading up to that day was accurate.

Dave Endean, COO, commented on the importance of those first few hours on the water:

"First sails can be difficult, but I’m happy to say that we had a really good day."

"In the second three hour session, we began to push the boat a little harder, hitting over 40 knots in 10-12 knots of breeze."

"The results and data were extremely positive, so everyone’s happy”.



The team will soon continue its two boat match racing programme against T2, the team’s second AC45 Turbo development boat, with Francesco Bruni at the helm.

