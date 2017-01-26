Home >

SoftBank Team Japan launch Hikari - flash of light

SoftBank Team Japan have become the fifth America’s Cup team to launch their America’s Cup Class (ACC) yacht.

The yacht, named “Hikari”, was unveiled at the team’s base in Bermuda in front of a crowd which included team members, guests from Bermuda, Japan and around the world.

The name “Hikari”, which means “flash of light” was chosen from over 430 entries by fans in a competition run throughout Japan by SoftBank Corp in the lead-up to the yacht’s unveiling.

After pouring a ceremonial “masu” of Hakkaisan Sake over the bow of the new yacht, Tatsuro Kurisaka, Vice President of the Communications Division of SoftBank Corp., revealed the name to the public for the first time.

Shinto Priest Kai Guji then performed a Japanese Oharai purification ceremony for the new boat.

Kai Guji travelled to Bermuda from Kagoshima, Japan and brought with him special talismans he had collected from several different Japanese Shinto shrines to bless the sailors, the yacht, and the weather.

The 15-meter long carbon fiber yacht itself is a foiling catamaran evolved from the same test yacht design the team has been practicing on the Great Sound, the same Bermudian waters on which the America’s Cup racing will take place.

