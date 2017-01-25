Artemis Racing - New AC50 christened Magic Blue

Click image for a larger image

The construction of Artemis Racing’s ACC began in January 2016 at Sune Carlsson Batvarv, next to the team’s yacht club KSSS, in Saltsjöbaden, Sweden.

The hulls were then flown to the US, and delivered to the team’s build facility in Alameda, CA, where the pod, beam and end plate were installed.

It was then shipped to Bermuda, where it was reassembled and the final installation of the hydraulics and electronics took place.

The new America’s Cup Class (ACC) yacht, which measures at 15m (or 49.2ft), is a development from the AC72s raced in San Francisco.

The design differences, or areas left for the teams to explore and innovate in the new Class, lie in the design of the appendages (foils and rudders), aerodynamics, and the onboard hydraulic and electronic control systems.

Although the launch marks a major milestone, the team is fully aware that in order to be victorious in June, it must continue to develop and refine its ACC right up until the final race.

The launch was attended by Team Principal, Torbjörn Törnqvist, and Bermudian dignitaries including the Hon. Michael Dunkley, Premier of Bermuda.





22 February 2017 22:52 GMT