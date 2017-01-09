ETNZ official launch of AC50 for America'sCup

Although not the most significant, but certainly the most evident innovation of the Emirates Team New Zealand racing boat is represented by the cycling grinding system

The team is using to produce the energy to power the hydraulic systems throughout the boat.

Emirates Team New Zealand Design Coordinator Dan Bernasconi:

“When we sat down to think about the overall design of this boat three years ago the benefits of cycling opposed to regular grinding were obvious.

"But certainly not without issues and difficulty with functionality, and this is what we have been working incredibly hard on overcoming for the past three years.”

Skipper and Sailing Team Director Glenn Ashby:

"We’ll do a month of intensive testing here in Auckland then we will suspend the test programme and move to Bermuda where we will resume our training until racing starts, on May 26th.”

The 35th America’s Cup Schedule

The 35th America’s Cup will be held in Bermuda in 2017. The event will consist of a Challengers selection series, divided into:

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers & Challenger Playoffs (27 May - 13 June 2017)

America’s Cup Match (18-19 & 25-28 June) where the winner of the selection series will face the Defender Oracle Team USA.

