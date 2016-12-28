Home >

Sailweb RSS feed
America's Cup
 

ETNZ add pedal-power to their new AC50

Emirates Team New Zealand launched their new AC50 in Auckland Tuesday, featuring pedal drive grinding pedestals rather than conventional grinding pedestals.

The Kiwi boat has gone for cycle grinding pedestals which allow the crew to use their more powerful leg muscles to grind and provide power for the hydraulic control systems.

Although the concept has been used before on the old 12 metre cup boats, it has not appeared on the AC multihulls until now.

The Emirates Team NZ's AC50 did a couple of runs of a kilometer up the harbour in a light 4 to 6 knot breeze, and was able to foil continuously.

ETNZ are expected sail in Auckland during February before shipping the boat to Bermuda. That way their 28 day “blackout period” would be spent disassembling, shipping and re-assembling the boat.

Britain's Ben Ainslie Racing were the first of the six teams to launch their new AC50 last week in Bermuda.

Oracle USA are set to launch their AC50 on Wednesday at their Bermuda base

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
14 February 2017 6:13 GMT

Related articles

ETNZ add pedal-power to their new AC50 14 February 2017 6:13
Spithill explains the AC Cup Class boat differences 13 February 2017 9:44
Artemis Racing - Road to Bermuda 11 February 2017 15:36
BAR launch official Americas Cup boat 8 February 2017 15:09
America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta filling-up fast 4 February 2017 3:28
Land Rover BAR will Launch AC50 Monday 1 February 2017 11:01
ETNZ back away from New Agreement for America's Cup 26 January 2017 18:17
America's Cup Teams agree future of the Cup 25 January 2017 14:08
The Land Rover BAR AC45X test boat in detail 18 January 2017 19:18
Land Rover BAR AC50 in Bermuda and in Blackout 9 January 2017 6:08
America's Cup issues 28 day non-sailing rule 4 January 2017 11:59
Sydney-Hobart winner tapped for America’s Cup challenge in 2021 28 December 2016 23:36


Latest






















UK Hosted