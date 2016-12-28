ETNZ add pedal-power to their new AC50

The Kiwi boat has gone for cycle grinding pedestals which allow the crew to use their more powerful leg muscles to grind and provide power for the hydraulic control systems.

Although the concept has been used before on the old 12 metre cup boats, it has not appeared on the AC multihulls until now.

The Emirates Team NZ's AC50 did a couple of runs of a kilometer up the harbour in a light 4 to 6 knot breeze, and was able to foil continuously.

ETNZ are expected sail in Auckland during February before shipping the boat to Bermuda. That way their 28 day “blackout period” would be spent disassembling, shipping and re-assembling the boat.

Britain's Ben Ainslie Racing were the first of the six teams to launch their new AC50 last week in Bermuda.

Oracle USA are set to launch their AC50 on Wednesday at their Bermuda base

14 February 2017