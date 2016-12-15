Home >

BAR launch official Americas Cup boat

Land Rover BAR launched their official race boat - R1 aka Rita - for the 35th America's Cup races taking place in Bermuda this summer.

R1 - Rita - Click image for a larger image

R1 is the result of the combined efforts across three years of the now 140-strong team based in Portsmouth in the UK.

Four test boats have been built and over eighty-five thousand hours of design, development and construction have gone into getting R1 out on the water.

R1 was christened 'Rita' by Georgie and Bellatrix Ainslie on the dock of the team base in Bermuda - Rita is the name of all Ben's Olympic dinghies.

With less than four months to go before racing kicks off, Ben Ainslie said that the BAR team were heads down and focussed on bringing the Cup home.

R1 - Rita - Click image for a larger image

Gerald New - Sailweb.co.uk
7 February 2017 10:43 GMT

