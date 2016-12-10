America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta filling-up fast

The America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta attracts the big hitters to Bermuda from 13th to 15th June.
Some of the world’s most beautiful yachts will be given the perfect stage on which to perform on Bermuda’s crystal clear waters from 13 to 15 June at the 35th America’s Cup.
Among the yachts already registered is the 55m Adela, back to reclaim the title won at the 2013 America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, and she, so far, is joined by:
Action, 37m, Royal Huisman
Adela, 55m, Pendennis Shipyard
Bequia, 27m, Brooklin Boat Yard
Genevieve, 37m, Alloy Yachts
Hanuman, 42m, Royal Huisman
Hyperion, 48m, Royal Huisman
Leopard 3, 30.48m, McConaghy Boats
Lionheart, 43.4m, Claasen Jachtbouw
Meteor, 52m, Royal Huisman
Perseus^3, 60m, Perini Navy
Ranger, 42m, Danish Yachts
Rebecca, 42.43m, Pendennis Shipyard
Sojana, 35m, Green Marine
Svea, 43.6m, Vitters Shipyard
Topaz, 43m, Holland Jachtbouw
Velsheda, 39m, Camper & Nicholsons
Visione, 44.8m, Baltic Yachts
Wild Horses, 23.2m, W-Class™Racing Yachts
Windfall, 29m, Southern Wind
Deadline for entries closing on 1st April 2017.
