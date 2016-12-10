Home >

America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta filling-up fast

The America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta attracts the big hitters to Bermuda from 13th to 15th June.

Some of the world’s most beautiful yachts will be given the perfect stage on which to perform on Bermuda’s crystal clear waters from 13 to 15 June at the 35th America’s Cup.

Among the yachts already registered is the 55m Adela, back to reclaim the title won at the 2013 America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, and she, so far, is joined by:

Action, 37m, Royal Huisman

Adela, 55m, Pendennis Shipyard

Bequia, 27m, Brooklin Boat Yard

Genevieve, 37m, Alloy Yachts

Hanuman, 42m, Royal Huisman

Hyperion, 48m, Royal Huisman

Leopard 3, 30.48m, McConaghy Boats

Lionheart, 43.4m, Claasen Jachtbouw

Meteor, 52m, Royal Huisman

Perseus^3, 60m, Perini Navy

Ranger, 42m, Danish Yachts

Rebecca, 42.43m, Pendennis Shipyard

Sojana, 35m, Green Marine

Svea, 43.6m, Vitters Shipyard

Topaz, 43m, Holland Jachtbouw

Velsheda, 39m, Camper & Nicholsons

Visione, 44.8m, Baltic Yachts

Wild Horses, 23.2m, W-Class™Racing Yachts

Windfall, 29m, Southern Wind

Deadline for entries closing on 1st April 2017.

4 February 2017 3:28 GMT

