ETNZ back away from New Agreement for America's Cup

Revealed with much fanfare in London, five of the six America's Cup Teams involved in the 35th America’s Cup, signed an agreement determining the format of the next two America’s Cup cycles, its protocols and its class rules.

The team missing from the orchestrated publicity show was Emirates Team New Zealand.

They are at loggerheads with the present organisers of the 35th America’s Cup over the withdrawal of the Qualifier Series which had been scheduled for Auckland prior to the Challenger Finals.

Instead Emirates Team New Zealand took to Twitter to express their view on the new framework agreement:

"Emirates Team NZ believe the future America's Cup format is to be decided by the Defender and Challenger of Record as it has historically been."

The New Zealand media appeared to back the Emirates Team NZ viewpoint.

Dana Johnson of the New Zealand Herald claimed that:

'the announcement overnight should be viewed as Oracle outlining their intentions should they retain the Auld Mug in Bermuda in June.' and that

'There is nothing to stop a new defender and challenger of record - even the Oracle patsies that signed this agreement - from ignoring the framework in future editions.'

This could be a genuine, good old fashioned America's Cup scrap, with Emirates Team NZ positioning themselves as defenders of the true Cup.

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 January 2017 18:17 GMT