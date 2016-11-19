The Land Rover BAR AC45X test boat in detail

Image Anonymous - mark-up by Jack Griffen - Click image for a larger image

The Ben Ainslie team are testing two different shape daggerboards on their T3 hull while their official AC50 race boat is embargoed until Monday 6 February.

They are not allowed to launch the new America's Cup boat until then, but can work on it.

They also have a unique steering linkage - a very exposed chain linkage driving a shaft to a rack and pinion.

It will be interesting to see if they have the same setup on their race boat.

The rudders on the AC50 race boat will be mounted inside the hulls, not hung off the stern.

18 January 2017 19:18 GMT