The Land Rover BAR AC45X test boat in detail

Jack Griffin, the America's Cup mediaspecialist has captured some interesting images of the Land Rover BAR AC45X T3 hull in Bermuda.

Image Anonymous - mark-up by Jack Griffen - Click image for a larger image

The Ben Ainslie team are testing two different shape daggerboards on their T3 hull while their official AC50 race boat is embargoed until Monday 6 February.

They are not allowed to launch the new America's Cup boat until then, but can work on it.

Image Anonymous - Mark-up by Jack Griffen - Click image for a larger image

They also have a unique steering linkage - a very exposed chain linkage driving a shaft to a rack and pinion.

It will be interesting to see if they have the same setup on their race boat.

The rudders on the AC50 race boat will be mounted inside the hulls, not hung off the stern.

Lots more at Jack's CupExperience.com website

The semi-finals and finals of the Challenger Playoffs run from 4-12 June 2017.

The Superyacht, J Class and Youth America's Cup racing will begin on 12 June.

The 35th America's Cup Match, will be sailed on two successive weekends beginning 17 June and possibly taking until 27 June to score the seven points needed to take the Cup.

Jack Griffin
18 January 2017 19:18 GMT

