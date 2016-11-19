Land Rover BAR AC50 in Bermuda and in Blackout

Click image for a larger image

But despite arriving in Bermuda, getting launched is another matter.

The new amendment to the America's Cup protocol requires the teams to declare a 28 day period of blackout - a period when they are not allowed to actually sail their new AC50.

BAR have been able to sail their AC45X test boat, but are expected to delay the launch of their AC50 cup boat until Monday 6 February.

This would allow them to work on their new AC50 during the "blackout" period.

This leaves them a full 109 days to develop and learn to sail their AC race boat before the first day of racing on Friday 26 May.

Land Rover BAR, Oracle Team USA, SoftBank Team Japan and Artemis Racing are already established in Bermuda.

Groupama Team France and Emirates Team New Zealand are due to arrive in February.

While setting up their Bermuda bases, Groupam and ETNZ can use the shipping period as their "blackout" time.

Thus they do not loose as much on-water time as it appears, although they will not have an AC45 test boat to sail.

BAR have enough crew in place to be able to sail both the AC45T3 and the AC50, when allowed.

The semi-finals and finals of the Challenger Playoffs run from 4-12 June 2017.

The Superyacht, J Class and Youth America's Cup racing will begin on 12 June.

The 35th America's Cup Match, will be sailed on two successive weekends beginning 17 June and possibly taking until 27 June to score the seven points needed to take the Cup.

9 January 2017 6:08 GMT