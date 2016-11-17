Sydney-Hobart winner tapped for America’s Cup challenge in 2021

Asked about a possible Australian challenge for the America's Cup in 2021, Bell said he had plans "about something new and exciting".

Bell has said he will not return to the Sydney-Hobert race with Perpetual LOYAL.

“With all my heart, no. This boat’s a great boat and it needs the next owner, someone to jump into it with passion and enthusiasm. It’s a boat that’s just broken a record.”

As far as his future was concerned, he said people would have to wait and see.

“Everything’s about evolution. Everything’s about the next thing. I’ve got some detailed plans on something new and hot that I am going to do in sailing.”

Australia’s last challenge for the America’s Cup was in Auckland in 2000.

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 December 2016 23:36 GMT