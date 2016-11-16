Home >

Land Rover BAR roll out new America's Cup boat

Land Rover BAR have rolled out R1, their new AC50 design for the 35th America's Cup.

Following the roll-out in Portsmouth, Ben Ainslie also announced that the launch date of R1 will be Monday 6 February 2017 in Bermuda.

The hulls and crossbeam build is complete in Portsmouth and not expected to change. Work is now on installing the components and systems.

Along with the dagger boards and rudders, the systems will be continuously developed once the AC boat is launched and testing takes place.

Transfer of R1 to Bermuda is expected by the end of the December.

Ben and the 60 strong team are now located in Bermuda and setting up the base in Bermuda’s Royal Navy Dockyard continues.

Last sail of 2016 - The team have been putting in the hours in Bermuda, training from sunrise to sunset with their T3 AC45X test boat.

The next stage of the 35th America’s Cup is the"America's Cup Qualifiers" starting on 26 May 2017.

