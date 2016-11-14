Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill close to having his arm amputated

Spithill picked up a severe infection after getting his wound wet at Portsmouth (UK) in the Louis Vuitton World Series.

He had to undergo a series of emergency surgeries before spending 10 weeks on an intravenous drip.

The two-time America's Cup winning skipper said his decision to rush back on the water with Oracle Team USA following surgery to repair a persistent case of tennis elbow almost cost him his arm.

More at Sydney Morning Herald



G New

22 December 2016 6:22 GMT