Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill close to having his arm amputated

Jimmy Spithill has revealed he came close to having his arm amputated earlier this year after battling a serious post-surgery infection.
Spithill picked up a severe infection after getting his wound wet at Portsmouth (UK) in the Louis Vuitton World Series.
He had to undergo a series of emergency surgeries before spending 10 weeks on an intravenous drip.
The two-time America's Cup winning skipper said his decision to rush back on the water with Oracle Team USA following surgery to repair a persistent case of tennis elbow almost cost him his arm.
G New
22 December 2016 6:22 GMT