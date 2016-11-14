Land Rover BAR - Giles Scott helms T3

T3 is the latest test platform for the 50-foot AC catamaran that the team will use in their bid to win the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda next year.

Giles Scott took T3 for a spin during testing in Bermuda this week.

Giles Scott helms T3 in Bermuda - Click image for a larger image

The Land Rover BAR team are now relocated in their new sailing and hospitality facility in Bermuda’s Royal Navy Dockyard.

The AC Class boat 'R1' will leave for Bermuda in late December and BAR expect to launch their 'R1' at the end of January or early Febuary.

