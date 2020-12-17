America’s Cup Live – View the World Series and Christmas Race here

The Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race begin on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The first race scheduled has a start time of Thursday 15:15 NZDT (02:15) GMT . . . thus in the early hours of Thursday in the UK and Europe.

ACWS racing schedule for Thursday 17 December:

Race 1 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa – 02:12 GMT

Race 2 – American Magic vs INEOS TEAM UK – 02:50 GMT

Race 3 – INEOS TEAM UK vs Luna Rossa – 03:42 GMT

Race 4 – American Magic vs ETNZ – 04:20 GMT.

INEOS TEAM UK will open their Day 1 campaign against American Magic at 15:50 NZDT (02:50 GMT).

This will be followed immediately by a race against the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team at 16:40 NZDT (03:42 GMT).

First race is expected to start at 02:12 GMT and the live broadcast shortly before . . .



Points to note:

The races will be held on a windward-leeward racecourse with an upwind start

Each race will last around 25-30 minutes each

The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes

The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.

The permitted wind range is between 6.5 and 21 knots.



Commentator and Expert Media:

Stephen McIvor – NZL – Commentator / Anchor

Ken Read – USA – Sailing Expert

Shirley Robertson – UK – Sailing Expert – On-water

Nathan Outteridge – AUS – Sailing Expert

Results to date:

TBA

Related Post:

Ainslie hoping for stonger wind at Auckland ACWS racing