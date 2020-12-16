Vendee Globe – LinkedOut taking on water

Wednesday evening, Vendee Globe sailor Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut reported his bow compartment was flooded.

Ruyant, who is lying in second place in the Vendée Globe, has slowed his boat to a near halt after discovering that the front bow compartment of his boat was filling with water.

Shortly before 21:00hrs he has engaged both his main pumps to drain the usually watertight compartment.

The bulkhead doors are closed and so the main living space on the boat is not affected.

As soon as the water is fully removed Ruyant will make a complete examination of the boat to make a definitive diagnosis of the problem.

At the time Ruyant on LinkedOut was in second place behind Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV and both had been sailing at 20 knots.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 39 – Wed 16 Dec – Updated 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 12,100 nm to finish – sailing at 20+ knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 53 nm – bow damage sailing at 10 knots

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 161 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 486 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 498 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 499 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 507 nm

8th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 529 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 644 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 674 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3192 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3962 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

Full rankings available here . . .