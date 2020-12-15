Ruyant on LinkedOut is new Vendee Globe leader

Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut, is the new leader of the Vendee Globe this morning after Charlie Dalin on APIVIA suffered damage to his port foil system overnight.

Ruyant leads by 23 nm from Yannick Bestaven on Maitre Coq as Dalin drops to third place, 55 nm behind the leader, while he deals with the damage.

Dalin reported the foil damage around 18:00hrs UTC Monday night.

He immediately slowed APIVIA and is now sailing at around 4 knots while he assesses the damage to his port foil, the extent of which has not been communicated by his team.

Ruyant also suffered damage to his port foil earlier in the race – on 26 November – but has remained in the top three since he hit an object in the South Atlantic.

He had to cut-off a large part of the port foil and though compromised he managed to stay with the leaders.

Bestaven, who had been in second place behind Dalin, has also suffered problems.

He revealed this morning that he has just spent 90 minutes at the top of his mast repairing his J2, ‘all terrain’ headsail which has been damaged and out of action for more than a week.

Sounding breathless but exuberant at his successful repair which was made at just the right time before heading into the south Pacific Wednesday or Thursday.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 38 – Tue 15 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 12,677 nm to finish – sailing at 17 knots

2nd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 23 nm

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 57 nm – foil damaged sailing at 4 knots

4th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 396 nm

5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 397 nm

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 397 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 406 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 408 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 471 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 521 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3153 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3761 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

