Vendée Globe race leader suffers foil damage

Leader of the Vendée Globe, Charlie Dalin, reported damage to his port foil system, at around 19:00hrs French time Monday evening.

While sailing in the southern Indian Ocean some 900 miles south west of Tasmania at around 18:00hrs UTC and leading the fleet by some 65 miles, Dalin heard a loud noise.

He immediately slowed the boat to assess the situation, discovering damage to his port foil system.

Dalin called his technical team immediately.

On first inspection, the APIVIA skipper noticed that the port foil system was damaged.

He did not report any water ingress.

He and his team are reviewing the level of damage and repair options.

